Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Issue Advisory For Passengers To Beat Holiday Season Rush

Owing to the post COVID holiday season, there has been tremendous increase in travel. Mumbai, Guwahati airport has issued advisory for passenger in view of surge in congestion in upcoming days.

Mumbai: ‘Tis the holiday season but not so merry at airports as they are brimming with people flying to places. As we walk deeper into the winter holiday season, several major airports like Mumbai, Guwahati, Chennai have issued advisory for passengers to beat the holiday rush. This is the first holiday season after COVID induced lockdown and travel restrictions to most of the places have been revoked. Hence, the surge in traffic at airports.

Recently, extreme congestion at the Delhi International Airport had got people miss their flights and created utmost chaos although now the situation is under control.

Mumbai Airport Advisory For Holiday Season

In order to make it easy for passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), authorities took to social media to give people heads up about holiday travel season.

Due to the onset of the festive season, #MumbaiAirport is expecting a surge in passenger volume. We request all our passengers to allocate additional time for travel related formalities and mandatory security protocols.#GatewayToGoodnes #PassengerAdvisory #Airport pic.twitter.com/nvAmsI6XVm — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 7, 2022

As the airport is already witnessing surge , authorities have requested passengers to arrive early and allocate additional time to complete

For passengers travelling international, are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours prior to scheduled flight departure

For domestic travel, passengers are advised to arrive 2.5 hours prior.

Guwahati Airport Advisory For Holiday Season

The Guwahati airport issued an advisory, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

issued an advisory, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season. The facility is expecting a surge in passenger volume and it is likely to rise further with the onset of the festive season.

“We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

“International as well as domestic passengers, travelling through our airport, are advised to reach at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled flight,” the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said in the advisory.

It also stated that due to increased VIP and passenger movement, often there is congestion on roads and traffic is diverted.

Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, prompting authorities to take note and tell airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.



