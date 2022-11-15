Mumbai Indians Change Their Twitter DP After Kieron Pollard Announces IPL Retirement

Kieron Pollard will continue as a batting coach and as a player with MI Emirates. The all-rounder was the second-highest run-getter of Indian Premier League scoring 3915 runs.

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians changed their Twitter display picture after the legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from Cash Rich League. Pollard signed in 2010 for Mumbai Indians and has since become one of the greatest players of this generation, picking up 5 IPL and 2 champions league trophies with Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder will continue as a batting coach and as a player with MI Emirates. Pollard was the second-highest run-getter scoring 3915 runs. The batter also holds another record for most MAXIMUMS in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians also tweeted a photo of Kieron Pollard captioned:

“THE LLORD HAS WON IT ALL”

Here is how Kieron Pollard shared his retirement letter:

Pollard said retiring from the IPL as a player was a tough decision to make.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, “We are family”. Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians,” added Pollard.



