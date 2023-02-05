Mumbai Indians Rope In Jhulan Goswami, Charlotte Edwards As Coaches In Womens Premier League

Home

Mumbai Indians Rope In Jhulan Goswami, Charlotte Edwards As Coaches In Women’s Premier League

Mumbai Indians are one of the five franchises to won a team in the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Jhulan Goswami and Charlotte Edwards. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have named legendary Jhulan Goswami and former England captain Charlotte Edwards as mentor and bowling coach, and head coach respectively for Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar has been roped in as the batting coach.

Jhulan, a Padma Shri who retired last year after the series against England, has more than 350 international wickets in a career spanning more than two decades.

She is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs and also has the distinction of taking maximum wickets in history of Women’s ODI World Cup. Jhulan rose to No. 1 in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings in January 2016 and post-retirement she is mentoring the Bengal women’s team.

Edwards too had a cricketing career spanning two decades and she led the England side to an ODI and T20I World Cup title triumph. Post-retirement, the 43-year-old has been coaching teams in England and Australia and is an ICC ‘Hall of Famer’.

Devieka, a former right-handed batter and leg-spinner, was the assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016. She was also associated with the Bangladesh team as assistant coach, winning the 2018 Asian Cup with them.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL side, recently bought the Mumbai franchise in the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore.



