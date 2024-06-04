Home

Mumbai Ka King Kaun? Uddhav Sena Leads In City, Shinde Losing Original Shiv Sena Battle

Who will win Mumbai and garner vote of Marathi manoos in financial capital of the country? The answer is almost clear now after last rounds of counting of Lok Sabha election is out.

After Eknath Shinde led 40 MLAs parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray and formed the government with BJP, this was the first election both the factions faced in the state. Election commission had given the symbol of Bow & Arrow to Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray fought the battle in Supreme court but still Vidhan Sabha speaker Rahul Narvekar did not disqualify any of the MLAs of Shinde faction.

In his rallies during Lok Sabha campaign PM Modi also called Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena a ‘Nakli Shiv Sena’, since all these political developments, only one question was being asked in Maharashtra that was whose Shiv Sena is real Sena & who will the king of Mumbai and ‘Marathi Manoos’? People of Mumbai have answered the long awaited question which can be seen in below trends.

Who Is Winning Mumbai Uddhav Or Shinde?

Shiv Sena UBT’s Anil Desai Won from Mumbai South Central against Shinde Sena’s Rahul Shevale.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal won in Mumbai North, a seat which was considered as the safest seat for BJP.

Amol Kirtikar has taken a lead by 472 votes from North West Mumbai over Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Sanjay Dina Patil from SHS(UBT) is currently in the lead with 293796 votes and Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha from BJP is in the second place, having secured 272147 votes.

Ujjwal Nikam who was known as a famous lawyer in 26/11 case in Maharashtra was BJP candidate, he lost to Varsha Gaikawad from Congress.

Arvind Sawant from SHS(UBT) is currently in the lead with 345123 votes. againsr Shinde Sena’s Yamini Jadhav.

Amol, who remained with Shiv Sena (UBT) following the vertical split in the party is leading from Mumbai North West. He is leading by 1,248 votes.







