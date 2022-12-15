Thursday, December 15, 2022
Mumbai Local Faces Signal Problem at Jui Nagar Railway Station, Several Trains Diverted

Signalling system at Mumbai’s Jui Nagar railway station faced a technical glitch and has not been working normally since 6 am.

Mumbai: Signalling system at Mumbai’s Jui Nagar railway station faced a technical glitch and has not been working normally since 6 am on Thursday. Central Railway SPRO informed about the issue and the change in the routes on account of the fault. The official also informed that the staff is trying to resolve the issue.

A tweet from ANI read, “Mumbai: Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station. Point not coming to normal since 6 am. Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. Staff is resolving the issue. It’ll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins: Central Railway SPRO”.

More details awaited

Published Date: December 15, 2022 8:26 AM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 8:34 AM IST





