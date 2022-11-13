Mumbai Local Train Mega Block Today Check Timings And List Of Affected Lines

Mumbai Local Train Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday (November 13) will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Sunday; Check List And Timings Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday (November 13) will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. The mega block will be operated on the Matunga-Thane Up and Down Slow lines and the Harbour Line.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up & Dn Fast Lines ( 11.05 am – 3.55 pm)

Dn fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be rediverted o­n Dn fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be rediverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will be available during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Vasai Road – Vaitarna Up Fast Lines And Down Fast Lines (01.30 Hrs – 04.30 Hrs)



