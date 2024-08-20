Home

News

Mumbai Local Train Services Hit As Protestors Storm Badlapur Railway Station Over Sex Assault On Nursery Kids

The Central Railway notified that the train operations were halted at Badlapur station due to the protests from 10:10 AM on Tuesday morning.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

These special trains wll run from the midnight of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

Mumbai: In a shocking development on Tuesday, Mumbai local train services on the Central Line were disrupted due to large-scale protests at Badlapur railway station. The protest were done against the allegations of sexual assault of two four-year-old schoolgirls by a cleaning staff member.

The Central Railway notified that the train operations were halted at Badlapur station due to the protests from 10:10 AM on Tuesday morning. “From 10.10 AM, the train movement is held up at the Badlapur railway station due to protest for non-railway issues,” CR officials was quoted as saying in a report by the Financial Express.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan speaks with the protesters at Badlapur Station, as they continue their protest. CM Eknath Shinde said that an SIT has been formed in this matter and they are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. They are in the process to fast-track this case.

Watch:

#WATCH | Alleged sexual assault with a girl child at a school in Badlapur | Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan speaks with the protesters at Badlapur Station, as they continue their protest. CM Eknath Shinde said that an SIT has been formed in this matter and they are also… pic.twitter.com/FuOJb9NaK3 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

NCPCR To Dispatch Team To Probe Thane sexual-assault Case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will dispatch a team to Thane in Maharashtra following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a school in the district. The apex child rights body has also questioned the delay in the registration of an FIR in the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage, particularly due to a reported delay by the local police in lodging the First Information Report (FIR).

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to social media to express his distress over the incident and announced that a team would be dispatched to investigate the matter. He questioned why police made the victim’s parents wait for 12 hours to get an FIR lodged.

“I will personally monitor the investigation, and ensure that all negligent police officers are punished,” Kanoongo said in a post on X.

Parents, outraged by the incident, have staged protests, including a rail blockade, demanding immediate and stringent action against those responsible.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school located in Thane’s Badlapur for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. According to the complaint, the accused abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The girls had told their parents that the attendant had touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later arrested, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)











