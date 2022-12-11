Mumbai Local Train Services to be Affected Due to Mega Block Today; Check Routes to be Affected

Mumbai Local Train Update: The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, December 11. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

The Central Railway (CR) will operate mega block on its suburban sections for Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th lines from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm.It said, the working pattern of MEMU would be as- Vasai Road – Diva Memu leaving Vasai Road at 09.50 am will be short terminated at Kopar and Diva- Vasai Road Memu leaving Diva at 11.30 am for Vasai Road will leave from Kopar at 11.45 am instead of Diva.

The Western Railway (WR) said that it will carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment for which a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Borivli and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, December 11.

A statement issued by the WR said, during the block period, all UP and Down slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivli stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with station masters.

CENTRAL LINE

Special Traffic and Power Block for Karjat Yard Modification

Central Railway announced that CR’s Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic and power block for erection of 8 Nos. portals at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard modification. The details are as under:

Block o­n 11.12.2022 – from 10.45 am to 12.00 pm from Nagnath to Karjat o­n UP line and Thakurwadi to Karjat o­n Down and Middle Line.

Running pattern of suburban trains

No Suburban Services will be available during block period between Karjat and Khopoli.

Express Trains Details

Following Express trains will be regulated at Lonavala, and will arrive destination behind schedule

Train No 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Superfast Express

Train No 11014 Coimbatore-LTTExpress

WESTERN LINE

Borivali – Goregaon Up and Down Slow Line (10.35 hrs – 15.35 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs o­n Sunday, 11th December, 2022.

During the block period, all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be operated o­n Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platform 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivali Station.



