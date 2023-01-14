Home

Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Jan 14 & 15 Amid Mega Block. Check Full Details Here

Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Hit due to Mega block: These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Mumbai: In a bid to carry out maintenance work and infrastructure upkeep for safety purposes, Mumbai local train services will be affected on Saturday (Janurary 14) and Sunday (January 15) as the Central and Western Railway, Mumbai division has announced a mega block. Daily commuters of Mumbai locals are advised to be careful while planning their weekend as services will be hit and one must think of an alternative way to commute well in advance. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

LIST OF ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO MEGA BLOCK

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm



Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Suburban train services between Belapur / Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period. However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.

Western Railway Mega Block

Local train services Western line will be affected in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (Jan 14 and 15) as a major block will be undertaken for the conversion of route relay interlocking panel to electronic interlocking panel at the Santacruz station.

On the slow line, the block will start from 10pm to 4am, while it will be between 0.35am and 04.35am on the fast corridor.

The down slow trains towards Virar will be operated on down harbour line between Bandra and Andheri stations. It will be vice versa for up services.

Several Churchgate-Borivali trains will only go till the Goregaon station, while few slow trains in up direction will run fast between Andheri-Bandra-Dadar-Mumbai Central.

Fast services will operate as per schedule. The list of trains – which will be cancelled or operated with a curtailed timetable – will be available at all suburban stations.

Meanwhile, a four-hour jumbo block has also been announced between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the night of Tuesday (Januay 17) from 0.33am to 04.30am to carry out regular maintenance works. Few slow trains in down direction will be diverted to fast line. Hence, there will be no block on the Western line this Sunday.



