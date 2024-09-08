Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Metro Services Extended, Check Timings And Other Details Here

The extended operational hours will remain in effect until 17 September 2024, according to a social media post by Mumbai Metro.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: With an aim to meet the pick-hour rush and ease devotees’ travel during Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mumbai Metro has decided to extend its operations. “Mumbai Metro One extends operational hours for Ganesh Utsav until 17th September 2024. Accordingly, the last train will depart from Versova towards Ghatkopar at 12.10 am. and from Ghatkopar towards Versova at 12.40 am,” read a post by Mumbai Metro on X.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in India. The occasion is celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. During Ganesh Utsav, grand Ganesha pandals are installed in different parts of the city, making Mumbai significantly vibrant.

SERVICE UPDATE | Mumbai Metro One extends operational hours for Ganesh Utsav until 17th September 2024. Accordingly, the last train will depart from Versova towards Ghatkopar at 12.10 am. and from Ghatkopar towards Versova at 12.40 am. #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) September 7, 2024

Mumbai Metro has also informed about the key routes on which rail services will be operational for longer durations at night during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival. In addition to the Ghatkopar-Versova route, Mumbai metro services will also operate for longer durations at night between Andheri West and Gundavali terminals.

“To accommodate the increased number of late-night commuters and festival-goers, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM between September 11 and September 17, 2024. This extension aims to help citizens returning home from the festival,” read an X post by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.











