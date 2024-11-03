Home

Mumbai Police arrest woman for threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath like Baba Siddique

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old “mentally unstable” woman for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The woman has been identified as Fatima Khan. According to the police, the woman resided in the Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. She has previously pursued a BSc in Information Technology but is mentally unstable, the police said.

The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said.

The Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM’s post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said. During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said.

Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added. The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, as per officials.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12.











