Home

News

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Those venturing out today must note that various traffic diversions will be imposed throughout the city to accommodate the grand immersion processions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: After 10 days of festivities, the Ganpati Chaturthi will conclude on Tuesday with Ganesh Visarjan. The festival, which kick-started on September 7, was celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm all across the country. Today, on Anant Chaturdashi, the magnificent idols of Lord Ganesha will be immersed.

Owning to the expected massive traffic congestion due to the Ganesh Visarjan 2024 procession, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory. Those venturing out today must note that various traffic

diversions will be imposed throughout the city to accommodate the grand immersion processions.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: All You Need To Know

The Coastal Road will remain open 24 hours a day until September 18

This will facilitate smoother travel between North and South Mumbai.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid using private vehicles and instead rely on local trains and BEST buses to ease traffic.

The Mumbai Police has also set new guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), limiting the number of people crossing at any time to 100.

Processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on these bridges are also prohibited for safety reasons.

Coastal Road will be accessible for vehicles traveling from North to South Mumbai

Other key routes like the Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will remain open.

Several areas in South Mumbai, including Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, will be closed.

Vehicles will also be restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and several roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, and others.











