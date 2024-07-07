Mumbai Police Orders Traffic Restrictions for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Home

Mumbai Police Order Traffic Restrictions for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding | Check Routes To Avoid

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will commence on Friday, July 12. The event will commence with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function.

Mumbai: Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony, which is set to take place between July 12 and 15, the Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory related to restrictions and diversions on key routes of the city near BKC and Jio World Convention Centre .

“On 5th and 12th to 15th days of July, 2024 a Social program is organized at Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. For said program large number of guest and VIP peoples are coming. To avoid inconvenience, vehicular traffic on the road leading to towards Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a notification,” said Mumbai Police in a press release, issued on 5th July.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will commence on Friday, July 12. The event will commence with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

The traffic restrictions have made the general public angry. “When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public to inconvenience the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night,” commented an X user on the post shared by Mumbai Police department.

“Is anant Ambani marriage a public event ??? Why is normal public disturbed for some one marriage,” wrote another user.

“Since when government started involving in Private event,” questioned another user.

“Public wants to know more about this public event?”











