Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call, Security Beefed Up At Several Areas

Mumbai Bomb Blast Threat Call: Mumbai police on Wednesday received a phone call about bomb explosions at several key places in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the phone call was made on its helpline number 112 and the caller on the other side said that three bomb blasts will happen in Mumbai. Police said the security agencies are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action.

On the phone, the caller claimed that the explosion will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu and Sahara Hotel Airport in Mumbai.

Soon after the call was received, security was beefed up and the team of Sahar Airport Police Juhu, Amboli and Bangur Nagar Police Station along with CISF and BDDS were deployed.

As per updates, the phone call was made at around 10:30 on Tuesday night and Mumbai Police said they are identifying the caller so that further action can be taken.