Mumbai Police to extradite Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi from US; he is wanted for…

The Bishnoi brothers, Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, are wanted in several high-profile cases, including the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, as well as the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The Mumbai police’s Crime Branch has begun the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. According to officials, US authorities informed the Mumbai Police about the presence of Anmol Bishnoi in the US, following which a proposal was sent to extradite the dreaded gangster’s younger brother.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the gangland assassination of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai last month.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police had move the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) last month, stating that they intend to “initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi”. It filed an affidavit “for further necessary action”, which was allowed by the special court.

A senior official said the Mumbai police have sent the proposal for Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The firing was carried out by Bishnoi gang shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who were later arrested along with other gang members — Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh– and are currently in judicial custody. One of the accused, Anujkumar Thapan, allegedly committed suicide in police custody.

In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have named Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.

NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12. The police have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the murder. The involvement of Bishnoi brothers, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, is suspected in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including both the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to “raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country” besides “targeted killings of prominent persons”.

(With PTI inputs)












