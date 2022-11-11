Friday, November 11, 2022
National

Mumbai Prepaid Taxi Fares Hiked From Airport. Check Revised Rates Here

Mumbai: All Mumbai folks attention! Another round of taxi price hike is here. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has hiked the fare of prepaid black and yellow taxis being operated from the international and domestic terminals of the airport in the city

Mumbai Prepaid Taxi Fares Hiked From Airport. Check Revised Rates Here

Mumbai: All Mumbai folks attention! Another round of taxi price hike is here. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has hiked the fare of prepaid black and yellow taxis being operated from the international and domestic terminals of the airport in the city, a road transport official said on Friday. The revised minimum fare of prepaid taxi for up to 6 km will be Rs 140 from the international terminal, while the minimum fare up to 4 km from the domestic terminal will be Rs 93, the official said.

The MMRTA in its recent meeting approved the fare hike as per the four-member Khatua Panel’s formula for revising the fare of black and yellow taxis and autos in Maharashtra, he said.

MMRTA NEW TAXI FARES

The minimum fare from international and domestic terminals till now was Rs 127 and Rs 85 respectively. As per the panel’s report, the prepaid taxi fare includes a 25 per cent incentive up to 12 km and 20 per cent up to 4 km, the official said.

Minimum fare prepaid taxi for upto 6km -Rs 140

Minimum fare upto 4 km – Rs 93

Apart from this, the MMRTA has also approved a stage carriage permit for 2,000 buses, which will allow the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to operate more buses and provide better services, the official said.

The authority has also approved 92 new taxi and autorickshaw stands across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said. This includes 73 autorickshaw, nine taxi stands, seven share autorickshaw and three share taxi stands, he added.

In September, the MMRTA hiked the minimum fare for travelling in black and yellow taxis and auto rickshaws by ₹3 and ₹2 respectively. The authority raised the minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km in black and yellow taxis to ₹28 and ₹23 for the same distance in auto rickshaws.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 4:40 PM IST





