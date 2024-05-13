Home

Mumbai Rains: Dust Storm, Heavy Downpour Wreak Havoc; Several Flights, Trains Delayed | Watch

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds.

Mumbai: Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday. The rough weather disrupted the normal life and left several people injured in various incidents. According to the reports, places like Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vikhroli witness heavy downpour. The satellite towns of Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar also received moderate showers with gusty winds.

At least 35 people were injured after an iron hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said.

“Nearly 100 people are feared trapped,” news agency PTI reported quoting officials said. The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.

First Dubai, then Soudi Arabia , then Delhi and now Mumbai. Mumbai will remember this day. Day of Massive Dust Storm with Blinding Rains. Lots of incidents in the city. Some visuals of the day across Mumbai #Duststorm #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QdCU3sCtPc — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) May 13, 2024

In another incident, a lift of a car parking collapsed leaving several people injured. The car parking lift collapsed at Barkat Ali Naka in Wadala. Fire brigade and police helped with rescue operations on the spot. Some people suffered blunt trauma.

Flight and Train Services affected

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Train Services Suspended

Thane-Mulund train services were suspended after beaches of tree fell on overhead wires (OHE).

Train services on Harbour line intermittently getting stopped because of OHE fluctuation due to heavy rains accompanied by strong wind speed.

Multiple incidents of tree falls and water logging reported from Thane. CR slow lines stopped after OHE mast fell at Mulund.

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said.







