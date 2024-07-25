Home

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Flight, Train Services; IMD Issues Red Alert | Top Updates

During the day, a total of 11 arrivals and departures were cancelled with IndiGo cancelling ten services, including five arrivals, and Air India cancelling one departure from Mumbai.

बारिश का असर फ्लाइट्स और ट्रेनों पर भी पड़ा है. एयर इंडिया एयरलाइंस ने ट्विट कर बताया कि भारी बारिश के कारण मुंबई आने-जाने वाली फ्लाइट्स प्रभावित हो सकती हैं.

Mumbai: As many as 11 flights were cancelled and ten diverted to nearby airports from here on Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai. Runway operations at the Mumbai airport had to be halted twice as the visibility dropped to 300 meters, even as airlines issued advisories to passengers to arrive early at the airport in view of traffic congestion and water-logging in parts of the metropolis.

“Runway operations were first halted for 11 minutes from 8.32 am to 8.43 am, and then again for 19 minutes from 10.36 am to 10.55 am due to adverse weather and low visibility, which dropped to 300 meters and Runway Visual Range (RVR) at 500 meters with heavy rains,” said an airport source.

Mumbai Rains: Here are the top updates

Four major rivers in Maharashtra are reportedly flowing above the danger mark amid torrential rainfall in the coastal state

A total of 11 flights have been canceled and 10 diverted from Mumbai airport due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Schools and colleges in Thane will remain closed tomorrow, July 26, due to a heavy rainfall alert, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa, as well as Madhya Maharashtra, for the next two days

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced that the Mohali water treatment plant is closed due to Ulhas River water entering the facility.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended bus services on several routes in Thane district due to persistent heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.











