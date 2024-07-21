Home

Mumbai Rains: IndiGo Alerts Passengers As Torrential Downpour Disrupt City

The IMD issued a red alert in several states, including Gujarat and the Konkan region on Saturday, while an orange alert was issued for coastal Karnataka and Telangana.

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for last few weeks. The incessant downpour has wreaked havoc in different parts of the city. Amid continuous rainfall, national carrier Indigo has issued a travel advisory on Sunday, warning all passengers to keep a check on flight status. It also requested flyers to plan their travel, keeping water logging issues in mind.

“Attention Mumbaikars! We’re experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you’re flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status on official website and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging,” IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#6ETravelAdvisory: 📢 Attention Mumbaikars! We’re experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you’re flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://t.co/qyXdpB4rZm and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 21, 2024

The city received 91 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Saturday, while its eastern and western suburbs recorded 87 mm and 93 mm rainfall respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the last 24 hours, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Dwarka (Gujarat), Bijapur (Chhatisgarh), Malkangiri (Odisha), Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Shivamogga (Karnataka) received the maximum rainfall, according to the met department.

In Nagpur, very heavy rains during a 3-hour spell in the morning disrupted normal life as water entered low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to move people to safer places and declare a holiday for schools and colleges for the day as a precautionary measure.

Around 50 students were stuck in their college in Hudkeshwar Nagar area of the city due to flooding, but were rescued later, officials said.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region over the next two days and advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in most places in Telangana and warned of heavy to very heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places in 10 districts of the state.

The weather bulletin warned that heavy to very heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts of the state from 1 pm of Saturday till 8.30 am of July 21.











