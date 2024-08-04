NationalPolitics

Mumbai Rains Live: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Very Heavy Downpours in These Areas

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in the city on Sunday. The weather department has predicted, “heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.” “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar,” the IMD said in its forecast. It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara. An orange alert has been issued for Thane, and other four other districts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

