Mumbai Rains: Schools, Colleges Shut in Mumbai Till July 9; Red Alert Issued | 10 Updates

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday declared a holiday in all schools in its limits on Tuesday owing to the incessant rains in Mumbai. The Kundalika River and Kalu River in its neighbouring districts have also reportedly swollen to a near a point of danger as the weather agency issues a ‘red’ alert for very heavy rainfall.
Mumbai Rains: 10 Key Updates
- Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday
- ‘Red alert’ issued by India Meteorological Department for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel
- Primary and secondary schools as well as junior and senior colleges will be closed
- “The Thane Zilla Parishad, which has jurisdiction over rural areas, has also declared a holiday on Tuesday. Additionally, schools and colleges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will remain closed on Tuesday due to the ‘red alert’ for very heavy rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department,” he said.
- The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city.
- The BMC’s statement said BMC Commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagarani has urged citizens to be cautious and not to step out of homes unless necessary.
- Mumbai city recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, nearly seven times more than its suburbs in the same period, while some other parts of Maharashtra also experienced heavy showers, said the weather office.
- The Colaba weather station, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered 101.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, said Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD Mumbai.
- On the contrary, the Santacruz weather station, which measures weather parameters for Mumbai’s suburbs, recorded only 14.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, she said.
