Mumbai Sale Use And Storage Of Nylon Manjha Banned Ahead Of Makar Sankranti Festival News

Mumbai police has banned sale, use and storage of Nylon kite strings or Manjha, ahead of popular Makar Sankranti festival.

Flying kites is an integral part of celebrations of Makar Sankranti festival.

Mumbai: Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival which is celebrated on January 14 every year, the Mumbai police has banned the use, sale and storage of nylon kite strings or manjha for a month to prevent fatalities among people and birds. In an order issued on Thursday, the police has banned the use of “nylon manja” from January 12 to February 10.

It is observed that the use of nylon kite strings, made of plastic or other synthetic materials, often results in injuries and in some cases, death among people and birds. The nylon strings can also harm the environment, as they are non-biodegradable and can block sewers and pollute water.

As per the order, people found using, selling and storing nylon kite strings will be penalised under section 188 (disobeying order issued by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, a police official said.

Flying kites is an integral part of celebrations of Makar Sankranti festival, which is also known as Uttarayana or Maghi. It is celebrated with great fervour across several Indian states and in others it co-incides with other festivals such as Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Ghughuti in Uttarakhand.



