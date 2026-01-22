The draw process for the mayoral post in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra kickstarted at the Mantralaya on Thursday. Mumbai will get an open-category woman mayor, while Thane and Bhiwandi- Nizampur are expected to have mayor from the SC category, as per the rotational system. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shiv Sena (UBT) raised objections to the process and alleged that the reservation exercise was rigged to benefit the ruling alliance. “The government changed the rules of reservation for the ST category. The requirement of a minimum number of members from the category was altered at the last minute,” said former mayor Kishori Pednekar of Sena (UBT).