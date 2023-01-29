Home

Mumbai Water Cut: No Supply On January 30-31 | Check List Of Affected Areas

Mumbai: There will be no water supply in Mumbai on January 30 to January 31 owing to certain repair work on several pipelines that connect to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to the major part of Mumbai. According to recent advisory by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) there will be complete water cut in about 12 wards in the city,

All Mumbaikers must judiciously use water and keep some in storage already, said BMC.

Mumbai Water Cut Today: List Of Affected areas

Water supply will be completely cut off in these nine wards- K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, and H West. It will also be completely cut off in many areas of S, N, and L wards in the eastern suburbs.

There will be a 25 percent reduction in water supply in Mahim West, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, and Matunga West in G North and G Southwards.

In the Dharavi area, where water supply is provided between 4 pm and 9 pm, the water supply will be completely cut off on January 30.

Dadar will get 25 percent less water between January 30 to 31st.

Water supply to the major part of Mumbai is made available from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.



