Replacement of the old Tilak Bridge

Current status of Mumbai’s Tilak Bridge

Changes after completion of new bridge

Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC)

Mumbai’s Dadar is all set to have a major infrastructural upgrade as the century-old Tilak Bridge’s replacement with a 6-lane bridge is almost complete. The upgrade project is nearly 70 per cent complete. In addition, the partial opening of the bridge will be done in 2028. Here, we take you through all the details about the new bridge.The century-old and original Tilak Bridge was built in the year 1925. Since then, the old Tilak Bridge has functioned as an important connector for the east-west railway tracks in Mumbai’s Dadar. In the year 2019, the civic authorities went ahead to declare the Tilak bridge as infrastructurally unfit. This led to the further plans of upgrading for the new bridge. However, to avoid traffic-related problems, the old bridge will still be operating until the new bridge gets formed. Once the new bridge is built, the old one will be demolished.The new bridge is still under construction. It is being formed in two phases. The first phase’s conclusion will most likely lead to the opening of the bridge in April 2026. It will comprise three lanes for vehicles to handle traffic. The bridge’s work is almost completed by 70 per cent, and the grinder launching and superstructure construction are still going on. Phase 2 of the bridge’s construction will lead to the development of a complete 6-lane bridge. The second phase is expected to take 18 more months and is expected to be finished by 2028.The new bridge in Mumbai will be 600 metres long, and it will be much wider than the existing one. This will make the traffic flow smoother, which will enable more vehicle capacity. The bridge is being constructed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) andat a cost of Rs. 375 crore. It’s expected that the development will lead to reducing the traffic and improvement of safety.