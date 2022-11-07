Musharraf to BMWs Stefan Quandt, VIPs Across World Targeted By Hackers In India: Sunday Times Report

According to the report by Sunday Times, Indian hackers “seized control of computers owned by Pakistan’s politicians, generals and diplomats and eavesdropped on their private conversations,”.

Indian hackers illegally earn thousands of dollars working for private investigators worldwide: Report (Representative image)

New Delhi: The sting operation conducted by the Sunday Times and Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed that several Indian hackers are offering their services to hack into private email accounts and messages of victims on behalf of investigators working for autocratic states, British lawyers and their wealthy clients.

From Former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf to BMW’s Stefan Quandt nobody is safe when it comes to cybercrime as hackers have claimed to have retrieved information on several VIPs worldwide.

The Sunday Times sent its reporters to India masked undercover as MI6 agents turned corporate investigators seeking to hire some of India’s top computer hackers to infiltrate the illegal hacking industry. A hacker claimed to have used Pegasus, the Israeli software which ignited a political firestorm in India two years ago and prompted an SC probe into surveillance allegations.

The undercover reporters set up a fake corporate investigation firm in Mayfair, London called Beaufort Intelligence. They then contacted some of the top alleged hackers in India saying they wanted to gain private information on the targets of their clients.

How Indians Are Earning Thousands Of Dollars By working For Private Investigators World Wide

In the sting operation, during a zoom call, an Indian hacker named Utkarsh Bhargava claimed that he was commissioned to break into the computer systems of different ministries in the governments of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Cambodia and Canada. “Our job was to get the data and hand it over,” he told the undercover reporters.

Indian hackers owing to a huge demand are earning thousands of dollars by working for private investigators world wide. The hackers feel that they can continue doing this as they won’t get caught as police in India have no idea about how this works.

The Modus Operandi

The investigation found that victims were often befriended by Indian hackers on social media and the hackers sent them something interesting to click on. When they clicked, they downloaded malware onto their computer allowing the hacker to access their email inboxes.

The hacking gang, which operates under the name WhiteInt, is run from a fourth-floor apartment in a suburb of the tech city Gurugram in Haryana. Its mastermind is a 31-year-old man – an occasional TV cybersecurity pundit who also holds down a day job at the Indian office of a British accountancy firm, according to the ‘Sunday Times’ report.

The team also came across a group of hackers operating from an office in Gurgaon under the name WhiteInt run by Aditya Jain, 31, a Deloitte staffer who moonlights as a hacker. The Sunday Times reported Jain as saying that he could get access to the email inbox of anyone in the world within 30 days.

Investigators from the UK have been able to commission “hack-for-hire” firms with little fear that they will be prosecuted for breaking the country’s computer misuse laws.



