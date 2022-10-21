Friday, October 21, 2022
Musk Mulls Laying Off 75% Twitter Employees: Report

San Francisco: From a car seller to rocket maker to a perfume seller, world’s richest man Elon Musk wears many hats. The hullaballoo over Musk and Twitter started with the billionaire making an open offer to buy the social networking platform for roughly $44 billion. After a series of events that include a legal battle between Twitter and Musk, the latter’s comments transforming the platform, now a latest report suggests Musk is mulling to fire 75 per cent of Twitter employees.Also Read – Twitter Lawsuit Halted, Judge Gives Elon Musk Time to Close Deal by October 28

Yes, 75 per cent! The report has appeared on Reuters that quoted Washington Post citing various interviews and documents. According to the report the job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company. It added that Twitter’s current management has planned to pare the company’s payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, and this number would mean getting rid of nearly a quarter of the workforce. Also Read – Elon Musk Confirms Plan To Proceed With His $44 Billion Purchase Of Twitter

The report also mentions about the human resources staff at Twitter which apparently assured its employees that it’s not planning a mass lay off, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company. Even though Reuters has sought a response from Twitter over the same, as of now, the social networking giant has not made any comments. Also Read – Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Walks, Waves; Elon Musk Says Buy It In $20K In 3 Years





