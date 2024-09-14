Home

Mumbai: Muslim MLAs decide to shift Eid-e-Milad procession date from Sept 16 to….Know why

An official release said that as the Anant Chaturdashi, last day of Ganesh festival, falls on September 17, the local Muslim community has decided to take out its Eid processions on September 18 and hence the holiday was being rescheduled.

The Muslim MLAs of Mumbai have decided to shift the Ed-e-Milad procession date from September 16 to September 18. They took the decision in wake of Ganpati immersion and Anant Chaturdashi.

Local collectors can take decisions on similar rescheduling of Eid holiday in other districts as per the circumstances, it added.

In view of Ganpati festival, Twenty-two special suburban trains will run from Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Twenty services will be operated on the main line and two on harbour line between September 14 and 18, a CR release informed.

The services will be operated between 00.05am (five minutes past midnight) to 4:55 am and will halt at all stations, the release said.

“The services on main line will be operated between CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Kalyan on the intervening night of September 14/15, September 16/17 and September 17/18. The services on harbour line will be operated between CSMT and Panvel only on the intervening night of September 17/18,” it said.

