Muslim Reservation To Continue In Andhra Pradesh; ‘No Problem At All’, Says TDP Leader

Notably, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had also said that Muslim quota reservation in the state will be preserved, contrasting the BJP’s assertion to not provide reservation based on religion.

PM-designate Narendra Modi in conversation with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

In stark contrast to its alliance partner BJP’s stance, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Friday asserted that the religion-based reservation for Muslims will continue in Andhra Pradesh after a new government led by the party assumes power in the state on June 12.

“We will continue that. There is no problem at all,” Kumar told news agency ANI when asked if the reservation provided to Muslims in the state will continue now that the TDP is part of the NDA alliance led by the BJP, a party which has repeatedly voiced its displeasure at religion-based reservation vowed to scrap it if voted to power.

“From the beginning, we are supporting a four per cent reservation for Muslims and that will continue,” Naidu told reporters on May 5, days after Modi had claimed that the Congress was plotting to “snatch” the quotas of Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and give to Muslims based on religion.

TDP to form govt in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP and its allies the BJP and the Jana Sena are set to form the next government in Andhra Pradesh with Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister after securing a landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

On Friday, a meeting of the TDP MPs was held in former TDP MP Jayadev Galla’s Delhi residence before a key meeting of the NDA MPs was conducted in the Parliament building.

‘No demands, support for NDA absolute’

Asked if the TDP will put forth its demands at the meeting, Kumar reiterated the party’s support for the BJP-led NDA as it is a pre-poll alliance.

“Today is not the stage to discuss the demands but we are a part of the NDA. The question of demand doesn’t arise. It is a pre-poll alliance. We used to take the assistance of the Centre whenever required. We used to take the schemes of the Centre and also Centre-State sharing seats and also AP Reorganisation Act,” the TDP leader said.

Queried about if the TDP will press for the demand of granting a special state status to Andhra Pradesh, Kumar said; “So many things are there, it is an ongoing process. First priority is that Andhra Pradesh has to be reconstructed since it has gone back by 25 years.”

The NDA sweeped the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, winning 21 out of the 25 seats in the state with TDP winning 16 of those by itself.

