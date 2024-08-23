Must Not Allow Children From Disadvantaged Groups To Accept Educational Inequalities As Their Natural Fate: Delhi HC

Home

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued several directives on a batch of petitions seeking admission for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quotas in Delhi private schools. The Court clearly stated that “we must not allow children or their families from disadvantaged groups to accept inequalities in education as their social or natural fate.”

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed that schools appoint a dedicated nodal officer to oversee the admission process for students under the EWS/DG category. The Court also mandated that all circulars, notices, and instructions related to these admissions be available in both English and Hindi. Additionally, schools are required to provide a clear schedule indicating the specific date and time each student must report for admission.

In this batch of petitions, the Court noted that the lack of a seamless transition between the Junior Wing and the Senior Wing of the same school created significant challenges for both the children and their parents. Such difficulties, including potential financial hardship or parental indifference, might hinder the pursuit of legal remedies. The Court found that the existence of separate School IDs for each wing of a school is detrimental to the children’s educational progress, which was a significant consideration in its judgement.

The court also said that the Right to Education (RTE) Act was established to ensure that access to private education is not restricted to children from affluent families, and it mandates that all students be treated with equal concern and respect.

The principles of justice require that schools governed by the Act must provide equal treatment to all children, including those from the EWS/DG category, ensuring that they are not made to feel less valued than their more advantaged peers. The State has a responsibility to uphold the self-respect of these children and ensure they do not feel neglected. Consequently, it is essential that all stakeholders work towards a seamless integration of EWS and non-EWS students in schools, in line with the spirit of the RTE Act.

“The foundation of a country is laid through the education provided to its children, as the strength of our nation’s future depends on the quality of education we offer today. A robust educational system is crucial for building a strong nation. The Right to Education Act embodies this patriotic vision, aiming to secure a solid foundation for the future of our country. It is the role of constitutional courts to address and remove any obstacles that may hinder this vital process, ensuring that the path to education remains clear and accessible for all who will shape the future of our nation,” said the court.

The court said that discrimination against parents and children seeking admission under the EWS/DG category can have significant negative effects.

It impacts not only the children’s sense of belonging within the school but also their self-esteem, particularly when they face unequal treatment because of their financial background. Such discrimination, whether intentional or systemic, undermines the goal of inclusive education and perpetuates inequality, contrary to the principles of fairness and equal opportunity that the RTE Act aims to uphold, added the court.











