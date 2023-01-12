Home

MV Ganga Vilas – A Look Inside The World’s Longest River Cruise

On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

