- Home
- Video Gallery
- MV Ganga Vilas – A Look Inside The World’s Longest River Cruise
On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.
A luxury cruiser is all set to begin a historic journey this week, covering some of India’s most famous cultural and religious sites. On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 4:46 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man Breaches Security Of PM Modi To Give Him Garland, Pulled Away by Guards In Karnataka’s Hubballi
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaMan Breaches Security Of PM Modi To Give Him Garland, Pulled Away by Guards In Karnataka’s Hubballi |...
1 Dead Another Missing After Avalanches In Kashmir s Ganderbal
[ad_1] Home News India1 Dead, Another Missing After Avalanches In Kashmir’s Ganderbal Incessant snowfall in the region for the past...
All You Need To Know
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Squads: All You Need To Know A total of 16...
List of Trains Running Late in Bihar Due to Dense Fog, Bad Weather
[ad_1] Home BusinessTejas Express, Rajdhani Express: List of Trains Running Late in Bihar Due to Dense Fog, Bad Weather IRCTC...
How Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge Will Cut Travel Time From Mumbai to Pune
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraHow Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge Will Cut Travel Time From Mumbai to Pune | 10 Points MTHL...
Road Sinks as Bangaloreans See No Respite in Civic Apathy, Biker Injured. Disturbing Photos Emerge
[ad_1] No End to Civic Apathy in Bengaluru: The incident comes just merely two days after a woman and her...
Average Rating