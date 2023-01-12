National

MV Ganga Vilas – A Look Inside The World

admin
16Views
Read Time:50 Second


On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

A luxury cruiser is all set to begin a historic journey this week, covering some of India’s most famous cultural and religious sites. On January 13, the MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and it will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.




Published Date: January 12, 2023 4:46 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories