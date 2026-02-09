SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Feb. 9, 2026



/PRNewswire/ —("MWG Holdings" or "MWG"), a leading purpose-driven, locally focused cannabis company with award-winning roots in the California medical and recreational markets, is entering 2026 with strong momentum as the U.S. cannabis industry enters a pivotal period of federal policy review. A recent executive order initiating a federal review of cannabis's classification under the Controlled Substances Act has renewed federal attention on the cannabis industry.California-based MWG Holdings Group, Inc. celebrates its 16th anniversary in 2026 on the heels of a record-breaking 2025 year of growth. Marked by continued retail expansion of its flagship brand, and a growing product portfolio, MWG's focus remains consistent: building a business rooted in community engagement while remaining unwavering in its commitment to delivering value for consumers at every touchpoint. "Our growth isn't just measured in revenue or foot traffic," said MWG Holdings CEO, Tom Sheridan, Esq. "It's measured in the positive impact we can make supporting our community and advocating for fair regulations for all cannabis businesses in California, not just our own. We're working to define the next chapter of the California cannabis market through innovation, compliance, and community-centered growth." December 2025 proved to be the highest net revenue-generating month for MWG Holdings – not just in the fiscal year – but in the company's history. That upward growth continued with January 2026 hitting another record high. MWG closed 2025 with a 20% increase in net sales and a staggering 28% increase in transaction count compared to 2024, outperforming industry benchmarks. "Reaching back-to-back record sales months is a milestone," said Nicole Hanratty, VP Marketing. "But what matters most is how we got there. Our team is relentlessly focused on the guest experience and delivering real value every time someone walks through our doors. That focus continues to guide every decision we make."MWG Holdings oversees a portfolio of 10 retail locations across California, including ninestores and onelocation. The company's 2025 expansion into Woodland and San Diego was the result of a multi-year effort to move into new regional markets. In 2025, the company elevated several rising leaders, including Shawn Samery to VP, Retail Operations; Angelica Sanchez to VP, Government Affairs & Compliance; Chelsea Haskins to VP, Licensing & Legal Strategy; and Caitlin Landin to Director of Marketing. MWG's commitment to the community begins with its own teams, and promoting from within ensures the people shaping the company's future are already invested in the communities we serve.As MWG Holdings continues to build in 2026, CEO Tom Sheridan states that the company is preparing for another year of incredible strategic growth. "2026 is about turning opportunity into strategy," Sheridan says. "We're not just growing, we're positioning every part of our business to lead in a rapidly changing market."