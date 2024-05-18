Home

My ‘Dhakad’ Govt Tore Down Wall Of Article 370 In Kashmir; Weak Regime Could Never…:PM Modi In Ambala

PM Modi said only 17 days are left for June 4, when the Lok Sabha poll results will be announced and claimed that Congress and its partners in the opposition INDIA bloc have scored a zero in the first four phases of polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Ambala on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asserted that his “dhakad (strong)” government tore down the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a feat which could not have been achieved by a “weak government”.

Congress has ‘history of betrayal’

Addressing his first Lok Sabha poll rally in Haryana, Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition Congress, alleging that the grand-old-party has a history of “betraying” India’s armed forces and soldiers, referring to “Jeep scandal” as the “first scam” during the Congress’ rule.

The Prime Minister said it was his “strong” government which tore down Article 370 and put Kashmir on the path of development.

“Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir?” Modi asked the gathering at the election rally in Haryana’s Ambala.

“Modi’s dhakad (strong and decisive) government brought down the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development,” the prime minister said.

In August 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Enemy terrified of ‘dhakad’ govt

Noting that Haryana contributes a sizable number of soldiers in the armed forces, Modi said when the Congress was in power, mothers in this state were a worried thinking about their children’s safety.

“Have such things stopped now or not?” he asked the audience that responded with a loud “yes”.

Patriotism runs in the veins of Haryana, Modi said, adding that the “state understands anti-national forces. Therefore, each house in Haryana is saying — phir ek baar” and the crowd responded, saying “Modi sarkar”.

“When there is a dhakad government in the country, the enemy thinks 100 times before doing anything,” the prime minister said.

He said Pakistan, which earlier had bombs in its hands, now has a “bheekh ka katora” (begging bowl) in its hands.

“When there is a dhakad sarkar, the enemy is terrified,” Modi asserted.

PM Modi said only 17 days are left for June 4, when the Lok Sabha poll results will be announced and claimed that Congress and its partners in the opposition INDIA bloc have drawn a blank in the first four phases of polling,

Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25.

Among those present at the rally were former Haryana chief minister and the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, the party’s Ambala and Kurukshetra candidates, Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal.

Earlier, Modi paid tributes to former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria. Saturday marked the death anniversary of Kataria, who represented Ambala in the Lok Sabha. His wife Banto Kataria is the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidate this time.

