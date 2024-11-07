MyHealthcare Appoints Diwakar Bhowmik as Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer

MyHealthcare, a leading health tech company revolutionising patient care with its innovative digital healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diwakar Bhowmik as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Diwakar, an accomplished healthcare IT professional with over 25 years of experience, will join the founding team, bringing his expertise to drive MyHealthcare’s strategic expansion across India, South-East Asia, and the Middle East.

Diwakar Bhowmik I Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer MyHealthcare

Diwakar has been instrumental in the development and implementation of Hospital Information and Management Systems (HIMS) across prominent hospitals, both in India and globally. Since joining MyHealthcare in 2020, Diwakar has led the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application (MHEA), combining best practices with cutting-edge digital solutions to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, driving efficiency across hospital operations and a clinical ecosystem that delivers better patient care outcomes.

Recognising his contributions, MyHealthcare’s Founder and CEO, Shyatto Raha, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Diwakar to our founding team. His extensive expertise and functional knowledge in healthcare technology and dedication to advancing digital solutions in patient care makes him an invaluable addition to the founding team of MyHealthcare. Diwakar’s experience aligns perfectly with our mission to use technology and a data driven clinical ecosystem to deliver effective and quality healthcare for all. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in driving growth and success at MyHealthcare.”

In his new role, Diwakar will oversee MyHealthcare’s operations and strategic planning, as the company expands its business across India, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Diwakar shared, “I am deeply honoured to step into this new role and join the founding team at MyHealthcare. I look forward to working with Divya, Aneesh and Shyatto in contributing to MyHealthcare’s vision of building an effective & innovative technology driven ecosystem to deliver patient centric healthcare solutions. The opportunity to work alongside a talented and passionate team, united by a shared vision of improving healthcare delivery, is truly inspiring. We are at an interesting growth phase at MyHealthcare, with geographical expansion and product innovation becoming a key agenda for us, in making a meaningful impact on healthcare delivery.”

About MyHealthcare

MyHealthcare is a digital health tech company focused on bridging the healthcare delivery gap with data-driven, AI-powered solutions. The MyHealthcare ecosystem offers end-to-end patient care solutions, from outpatient and inpatient services to remote consultations and home care. MyHealthcare’s mission is to create a more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem through continuous innovation.