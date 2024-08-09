NationalPolitics

Mysterious Sound From ‘Under The Earth’ Sparks Panic Among Landslide-Hit Wayanad Locals; Probe Launched

The incident, reported around 10.15 am, has raised apprehensions among residents, with a panchayat ward member confirming the experience to a television news channel.

Residents in the landslide-hit Edakkal area of Wayanad district, Kerala, were alarmed by a mysterious noise emanating from beneath the ground, causing fear and anxiety among locals. The unsettling sound, accompanied by a sudden jerk-like sensation, led to widespread concern prompting immediate action from government authorities. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) swiftly responded by investigating seismic records and conducting on-site inspections to determine the source of the disturbance.

Despite initial investigations, no seismic activity indicating ground movement has been detected so far. The incident, reported around 10.15 am, has raised apprehensions among residents, with a panchayat ward member confirming the experience to a television news channel.

In response to the situation, authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the affected area as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.





