Mystery Behind PM Modi’s Affinity For ‘Number 8’, His Political Journey Associated With It

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 8. The number eight seems to have a special significance in Modi’s political journey, appearing at key junctures in his career. Read on to know more.

PM Modi and his obsession with number 8

PM Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 8th at 8 pm, showcasing his intriguing connection to the number 8. But is Modi superstitious? The recurring presence of the number 8 in his political journey sheds light on its profound significance. Even his personal details align with this numerical pattern, as his birth date, 17 September 1950, sums up to 8 in numerology calculations. Even renowned numerologist Paul Sadowski had earlier asserted that Modi’s number is 8, deriving this conclusion from the arithmetic of the letters in ‘Narendra Modi,’ which total to 62 and further simplify to 8. Eg: There are 12 letters in the name Narendra Modi. These letters total 62 or 6+2 = 8.

Number 8 in numerology reveals its association with the planet Saturn and is also a symbol of justice, as highlighted by Noida-based numerologist Rahul Singh. According to Singh, number 8 symbolizes Rajyog, offering royal-like benefits in Vedic astrology. “Individuals with an exalted Saturn may encounter delayed success but achieve remarkable heights of success. The influence of Saturn ensures victory over adversaries, leading to a sense of accomplishment,” he said.

Significance of number 8 in Narendra Modi’s political journey

The number 8 seems to hold a special place in Prime Minister Modi’s governance, with several key initiatives and decisions aligning with this numeral. The monumental move of demonetisation, announced on November 8 at 8 pm, marked a significant shift in India’s economic landscape. Modi’s pro-poor initiative, Swavalamban Abhiyan, commenced on September 17, 2014, with the interesting sum of (1+7=8). In a similar vein, the inauguration of the SAARC session on November 26, 2014, followed the pattern of (2+6=8). Further, the launch of Parvasi Bharatiya Divas and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana on specific dates also resonated with the number 8. The renaming of the Prime Minister’s official residence from 7 Race Course Road to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was another symbolic gesture, emphasizing the alignment with the number 8. This shift aimed to bring synergy and positive energy, as per the Chaldean calendar, where Lok Kalyan Marg holds a numerical value of 8, signifying prosperity and welfare, whereas RCR’s is 6.

Number 8 and numerological significance

The number 8, associated with the planet Saturn, symbolizes justice and embodies power, ambition, and material success. Individuals connected to this number are perceived as authoritative and confident. One of the primary attributes of number 8 is its strong association with abundance and material success. Individuals under the influence of this number often exhibit a natural talent for attracting wealth and prosperity into their lives.

Number 8 is strongly tied to financial abundance, and the pursuit of wealth. Another remarkable facet of the significance of number 8 in numerology lies in the attributes of strength, resilience, and leadership.

The shape of the number 8, a balance of two circles, symbolizes fairness, justice, and equilibrium. This number represents determination, highlighting the capacity to overcome obstacles and the persistence required to realize one’s ambitions. In some interpretations, the number 8 is associated with the concept of karma, emphasizing the consequences of one’s actions. It stresses the importance of ethical behavior and the idea that energy put out into the world returns in some form.

Success for those influenced by the number 8 is often achieved through hard work, discipline, and a strong work ethic. It underscores the value of persistence and effort in pursuing ambitions, highlighting the importance of diligence and dedication in reaching one’s goals.







