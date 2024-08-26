Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with the legendary Trinidadian all-rounder cricketer, Sunil Narine, who is taking on the role of the companys Official Brand Ambassador. Renowned for his mysterious bowling and pivotal bat performances, Sunil represents the West Indies in international cricket and also plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mystery Bowler Sunil Narine Joins Forces with Parimatch as New Brand Ambassador

A master of spin and deception, Sunil Narine began his international career in 2011, showcasing his unique bowling style. He has achieved remarkable feats, such as bowling the only maiden super over in CPL history and played a key role in the West Indies victory at the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup. Narine has earned three IPL MVP awards-a record in the tournament, becoming one of crickets most reliable and celebrated bowlers. Today, Narine continues to be a critical player in international matches and various T20 leagues worldwide.

Sunil Narine’s calm confidence and dedication to team success perfectly match Parimatchs commitment to inspiring and engaging sports enthusiasts worldwide. His humble origins and competitive spirit align with the companys dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and pursuing excellence through teamwork.

“I am thrilled to join Parimatch, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of pushing limits and dedication to excellence. Their commitment to elevating the gaming experience aligns perfectly with my passion for cricket. Im excited about what we can achieve together,” commented Sunil Narine.

“This role as the Brand Ambassador is a remarkable opportunity, and Im excited to lead the way in redefining gaming to new heights!” he added.

As part of this strategic alliance the Mystery Bowler will be featured across Parimatchs large-scale advertising campaigns, including TV commercials, print, radio, outdoor media, PR, and social & digital media outreach.

Parimatch warmly welcomes Sunil Narine as they embark on this incredible journey together. The partnership is expected to inspire and engage cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.