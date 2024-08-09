myTrident Eyes Growth of 40% in FY 25 by Doubling its Retail Touchpoints

Aims to double this number from 5000 to 10,000 within the next three years

Under the “Home Coming” theme ‘myTrident’ unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2024 Collection at a 5-day largest retailer meet extravaganza

myTrident, the flagship domestic home furnishing brand of Trident Group, unveiled its Fall-Winter ’24 collection today at Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi. Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, inaugurated the five-day Associate meet by addressing more than 1500 retailers under the captivating theme of ‘Home Coming‘.

(From L-R) Samir Joshipura, Group CEO, Trident Group, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, and Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO, myTrident

myTrident is targeting a significant growth trajectory, aiming to double its revenue to INR 1000 crores + in next 3 years by expanding its retail presence and strengthening its foothold in existing markets. The brands growth strategy is to increase presence through both offline and online on all major metros, Tier 2 and 2 cities, and strengthening its position in quick commerce.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“We are targeting a significant growth trajectory in the coming months, with a focus on penetrating new markets and strengthening our foothold in existing ones. Our vision is, ghar ghar mein myTrident, and we want to penetrate pan India with myTrident products available at every retail touch point. We aim to grow at 40%, doubling our revenues andincreasing our market share,” said Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident.

Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO, myTrident stated, “Our goal is to make myTrident products accessible to a broader audience by doubling our retail touchpoints. Were focusing on expanding our presence in large-format stores and the special focus for this year is on quick commerce. Our strategy is to strengthen our position both online and offline. Currently, our products are available in about 5,000 outlets, and we aim to double this number to 10,000 within the next three years.”

The event displayed the new collections that left the attending retailers mesmerized. The new Fall/ Winter 2024 collection includes- Festive, and core ranges from Road to Jaipur, Sanskriti, Earth Lover collections, and more designed to inspire and elevate every space.

Since its inception in India in 2014, myTrident has become one of the leading home furnishing brands, catering to both home and HORECA segments in India.

About myTrident

myTrident is Trident Group’s leading brand specializing in luxurious & premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments across luxury, premium to everyday. From designs, innovation and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. With a sharp focus on customer demands, myTrident offers a range of exquisite products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes and much more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail, to offer customers an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. myTrident products can be found across all leading hotels of the country. The brand also offers an easy online shopping experience at www.mytrident.com.