Nabanna Abhijan LIVE: Protest March By Chhatra Samaj in Kolkata Over RG Kar Hospital Incident Today

Kolkata: Student outfit ‘Chhatra Samaj’ is all set to take out the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March towards Nabanna) to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital today. However, the police have called the rally ‘illegal’ and informed that they have taken all the necessary precautionary measures due to concerns about potential law and order issues during the march. Talking to reporters, West Bengal’s additional director general and inspector-general of police (law and order) Manoj Verma said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally to the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna,’ which is a restricted area. The government has already imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna under Section 163 of BNSS preventing the assembly of five or more persons.

Nabanna Abhijan Live Updates


Source link

