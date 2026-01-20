Home

Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar state in eastern India has been elected as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unopposed. The senior Bihar leader who comes from a political family assumed office after being elected by consensus on Saturday. “Party presidenthas conveyed congratulations to Bihar BJP leader Nitin Nabin on being elected as the national president unopposed,” BJP media chief Pradeep Shukla said in a statement. BJP has ushered in a generational shift with Mr Nabin’s appointment and indicated that it would focus on organisation building and booth-level politics in coming months before Assembly elections in several states next year and 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Mr Nabin will be one of the youngest national presidents of the BJP as the party looks to consolidate its position ahead of future electoral challenges including Assembly elections due next year in five states and the 2029 general elections to the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament).Born on May 23, 1980, Nitin Nabin hails from Ranchi, now in Jharkhand. He joined politics after his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, who was a BJP lawmaker, passed away in 2006.Nitin Nabin won his first election from Patna West Assembly constituency and has been elected from Bankipur constituency ever since delimitation changed electoral boundaries in the state. He has been a five-time Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA) and is seen as a popular grassroot level leader in urban areas of Patna.: He has worked with various party organisations like the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) where he worked with the party’s youth wing and grassroots level workers.Nabin has been five-time MLA from Bankipur constituency. As a minister in the Bihar government, he was in charge of several portfolios – Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, Law and Justice.According to his affidavit filed during the latest Assembly polls, Mr. Nabin’s total assets are worth around. This includes movable and immovable assets, bank deposits, two cars, loans and other liabilities. He is not as wealthy as several senior politicians in the country. As BJP national president his main challenges would be to strengthen the party organisation, chalk out strategies for elections and increase party reach in newer regions as well as traditional strongholds.