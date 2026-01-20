Nitin Nabin has been elected unopposed as BJP national president. The five time Bihar MLA’s elevation signals a generational shift within the party ahead of upcoming elections.
New Delhi: Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar state in eastern India has been elected as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unopposed. The senior Bihar leader who comes from a political family assumed office after being elected by consensus on Saturday. “Party president JP Nadda has conveyed congratulations to Bihar BJP leader Nitin Nabin on being elected as the national president unopposed,” BJP media chief Pradeep Shukla said in a statement.
BJP has ushered in a generational shift with Mr Nabin’s appointment and indicated that it would focus on organisation building and booth-level politics in coming months before Assembly elections in several states next year and 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Mr Nabin will be one of the youngest national presidents of the BJP as the party looks to consolidate its position ahead of future electoral challenges including Assembly elections due next year in five states and the 2029 general elections to the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament).
Nitin Nabin profile: Age, education and familyBorn on May 23, 1980, Nitin Nabin hails from Ranchi, now in Jharkhand. He joined politics after his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, who was a BJP lawmaker, passed away in 2006.
