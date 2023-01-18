Home

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Date: Full Poll Schedule Here

LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Wednesday announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Nagaland is going to vote on February 27 along with Meghalaya while Tripura is going to polls on February 16. The results for the three states will be on March 2, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations. According to a PTI report, the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and the movement of security forces.

In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent. After the election, coalition of NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.

