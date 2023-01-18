National

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Date: Full Poll Schedule Here

admin
41Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 42 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Date: Full Poll Schedule Here

live

Nagaland Assembly Election: In 2018, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.

LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule
LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Wednesday announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Nagaland is going to vote on February 27 along with Meghalaya while Tripura is going to polls on February 16. The results for the three states will be on March 2, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations. According to a PTI report, the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and the movement of security forces.

In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent. After the election, coalition of NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.

Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule




  • 3:06 PM IST


    Nagaland Assembly Election Result Will Be Announced On March 2



  • 3:03 PM IST


    Nagaland Polling Stations to be managed completely by PwDs & women staff

    There will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs & women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar



  • 2:51 PM IST



    LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule:

    Assembly tenure for Nagaland will end in March

    Addressing a press conference ahead of the announcement of the dates for the upcoming assembly polls in 2023, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that the Assembly tenure for Nagaland will end on March 22.



  • 2:48 PM IST


    LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule EC says violence-free polls is main goal

    The Election Commission sounded strict caution on Thursday against poll violence and rule violations in Tripura and said that it had met administrative, security and election officials and identified 25 issues to be addressed for ensuring free and fair Assembly polls.



  • 2:20 PM IST


    EC to announce poll dates in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland at 2.30pm



  • 2:19 PM IST


    Election Commission to announce poll dates for Nagaland Assembly Election shortly







Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:16 PM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 3:13 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories