Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Date: Full Poll Schedule Here

Nagaland Assembly Election: In 2018, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Wednesday announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Nagaland is going to vote on February 27 along with Meghalaya while Tripura is going to polls on February 16. The results for the three states will be on March 2, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations. According to a PTI report, the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and the movement of security forces.
In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent. After the election, coalition of NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.
Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule
-
3:06 PM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Result Will Be Announced On March 2
-
-
3:03 PM IST
Nagaland Polling Stations to be managed completely by PwDs & women staff
There will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs & women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
-
2:51 PM IST
LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule:
Assembly tenure for Nagaland will end in March
Addressing a press conference ahead of the announcement of the dates for the upcoming assembly polls in 2023, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that the Assembly tenure for Nagaland will end on March 22.
-
2:48 PM IST
LIVE | Nagaland Assembly Election: Full Poll Schedule EC says violence-free polls is main goal
The Election Commission sounded strict caution on Thursday against poll violence and rule violations in Tripura and said that it had met administrative, security and election officials and identified 25 issues to be addressed for ensuring free and fair Assembly polls.
-
2:20 PM IST
EC to announce poll dates in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland at 2.30pm
-
2:19 PM IST
Election Commission to announce poll dates for Nagaland Assembly Election shortly
Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:16 PM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 3:13 PM IST
