Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 02.07.2024 For 1PM, 6PM And 8PM LIVE

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-07-2024 Live Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR COMET EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, July 02, 2024.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-07-2024 Live Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR COMET EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, July 02, 2024. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore rupees. Check here for result updates. We here at India.com will publish all the latest updates. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com will post all the latest news on Nagaland Lottery.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)












