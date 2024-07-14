Home

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 14.07.2024 For 1PM LIVE: Check Dear YAMUNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Shortly

The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR YAMUNA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR VIXEN EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery SUNDAY 14-07-2024 LIVE: The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Nagaland State Lottery Result LIVE UPDATE

The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR YAMUNA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR VIXEN EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Lottery 11-07-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details:

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Thursday, July 11, 2024, LIVE: The draw results for Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, and Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM will be announced today.

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, will be announced.

The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR GODAVARI MORNING”, Nagaland”DEAR WAVE EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland”DEAR GOOSE NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR DWARKA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR DESERT EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR FINCH NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.











