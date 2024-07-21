Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM For 21.07.2024 LIVE NOW

live
The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)
