Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of House That Lies Both In India And Myanmar | Watch

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video on Twitter of a house that lies in the Indo-Myanmar border.

Viral Video: Who says you can’t be in two places at once? For those residing in Longwa village in Nagaland, they have already ticked that box of stepping in two places at once. Longwa – one of the largest village in the Mon district lies close to the India and Myanmar border. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a clip of a video on Twitter of a house that lies both in Myanmar and India. The house that belongs to village chief, known as Angh, lies in the Indo-Myanmar border. His one part of the house falls in India while the other part lies in Myanmar.

“OMG | This is my India. To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. “Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar” kind of a deal,” Temjen Imna Along tweeted.

Longwa village is inhabited by the Konyak Naga tribe. Due to the “strong cultural and familial” ties between the Indian side of Konyak Nagas and the Burmese side, the governments have allowed give dual citizenship to the residents of Longwa village.



