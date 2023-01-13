Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of House That Lies Both In India And Myanmar | Watch
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video on Twitter of a house that lies in the Indo-Myanmar border.
Viral Video: Who says you can’t be in two places at once? For those residing in Longwa village in Nagaland, they have already ticked that box of stepping in two places at once. Longwa – one of the largest village in the Mon district lies close to the India and Myanmar border. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a clip of a video on Twitter of a house that lies both in Myanmar and India. The house that belongs to village chief, known as Angh, lies in the Indo-Myanmar border. His one part of the house falls in India while the other part lies in Myanmar.
“OMG | This is my India. To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. “Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar” kind of a deal,” Temjen Imna Along tweeted.
OMG | यह मेरा इंडिया
To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom.
बिलकुल ही “Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar” वाला दृश्य😃
@incredibleindia
@HISTORY
@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/4OnohxKUWO
— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 11, 2023
Longwa village is inhabited by the Konyak Naga tribe. Due to the “strong cultural and familial” ties between the Indian side of Konyak Nagas and the Burmese side, the governments have allowed give dual citizenship to the residents of Longwa village.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 10:13 AM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
What Are The Key Differences Between Digital Currency And UPI? Watch Video
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWhat Are The Key Differences Between Digital Currency And UPI? Watch Video What are the key differences...
Minimum Balance For Smart Card Revised To Rs 50. Details Inside
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshNoida Aqua Line Metro: Minimum Balance For Smart Card Revised To Rs 50. Details Inside Earlier, smart...
Rashid Khan Threatens to Quit BBL After Australia Pull Out of Afghanistan ODI Series
[ad_1] Home SportsRashid Khan Threatens to Quit BBL After Australia Pull Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Afghanistan's top spinner Rashid...
10 Dead, Many Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On Nashik-Shirdi Highway
[ad_1] Home Maharashtra10 Dead, Many Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On Nashik-Shirdi Highway As per preliminary reports,...
KL Rahul Likely to Miss ODI, T20Is vs New Zealand Due to Marriage
[ad_1] Home SportsKL Rahul Likely to Miss ODI, T20Is vs New Zealand Due to Marriage – Report Ind vs NZ:...
A Day After Delhi Govt Approved Auto Fare Hike, Noida Auto Union Demands Fare Revision
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshA Day After Delhi Govt Approved Auto Fare Hike, Noida Auto Union Demands Fare Revision Noida Auto...
Average Rating