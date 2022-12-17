Nagaland Register Unwanted Ranji Trophy Record In 41 Years; Surrender To Uttarakhand Meekly

Mayank Mishra (9-7-4-5) and Swapnil Singh (9-5-21-4) run riot as Nagaland were bowled out for just 25 to record fourth-lowest Ranji Trophy total in history.

Nagaland lost to Uttarakhand by 174 runs.

Nagaland: Nagaland were bowled out for just 25 in the second innings against Uttarakhand to record the fourth lowest Ranji Trophy total in the history of India’s premier domestic tournament.

Set a target of 200 runs to win in the second innings, Nagaland’s innings lasted only 18 overs with Uttarakhand spinners Mayank Mishra (9-7-4-5) and Swapnil Singh (9-5-21-4) doing all the damage in the Group A encounter in Sovima.

Nagaland’s 25 all out is the fourth-lowest total in the history of Ranji Trophy and second-lowest in 41 years. Rajasthan’s 21 all out against Rajasthan in 2010-11 season is the lowest. Southern Punjab’s 22 against Northern India in 1934-35 is second in the list.

Jammu and Kashmir registered scores of 23 twice against Delhi (1960-61) and Haryana (1977-78). Sindh were also bowled out for 23 against Southern Punjab in 1938-39.

Baring Nagaho Chishi, no other Nagaland batter could reach double figures as their scorecard read — 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 7, 10, 0 and 0 not out. The Nagaland innings lasted a little over an hour in the post-lunch session.

Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 282 and 306/7 declared; 70 overs (Swapnil Singh 88, Priyanshu Khanduri 73; Akash Singh 3/66, Rongsen Jonathan 3/80) b Nagaland 389 and 25; 18 overs (Nagaho Chishi 10; Mayank Mishra 5/4, Swapnil Singh 4/21) by 174 runs.



