Nagaland State Lottery Result 27.05.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM LIVE

Nagaland State Lottery Result 27.05.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 27-05-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, May 27, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com will post all the latest news on Nagaland Lottery. Those who are interested can bookmark this page and check it regularly for latest updates.

