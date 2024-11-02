NationalPolitics

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 02.11.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Live Updates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 2, 2024
0 20 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 02.11.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Live Updates: Check Dear GODAVARI Morning Lucky Draw Result 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

live

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI EVENING (1 PM), DEAR WAVE EVENING(6 PM) and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT (8 PM)  weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 02-11-2024 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland Result Page.The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI EVENING (1 PM), DEAR WAVE EVENING(6 PM) and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT (8 PM)  weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com will post all the latest news on Nagaland Lottery.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 2, 2024
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Union Minister Jitender Singh’s brother and J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana dies at 59, condolences pour in

November 1, 2024

Iran-Israel war will affect every Indian; Here’s how much petrol and diesel is left with us?

October 31, 2024

India-China armies exchange sweets at various border points in Ladakh

October 31, 2024

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel in Kachchh, Gujarat

October 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow