Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 02.11.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Live Updates: Check Dear GODAVARI Morning Lucky Draw Result 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI EVENING (1 PM), DEAR WAVE EVENING(6 PM) and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT (8 PM) weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 02-11-2024 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland Result Page.The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI EVENING (1 PM), DEAR WAVE EVENING(6 PM) and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT (8 PM) weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com will post all the latest news on Nagaland Lottery.

