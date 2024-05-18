Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Winners List 18.05.2024 LIVE: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 18.05.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com will publish all the latest updates. Those who have bought tickets are asked to bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates.

(Note: The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)