NationalPolitics

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Winners List 18.05.2024 LIVE: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 18.05.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com will publish all the latest updates. Those who have bought tickets are asked to bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates.

(Note: The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Hurled Abuses, Intended To Harm CM

5 hours ago

Pre-Poll Violence In Ganjam, Odisha; Case Registered, 9 Arrested

7 hours ago

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted In Northeast Delhi

14 hours ago

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Reserves Order Challenging Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow