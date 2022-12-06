Nagpur Metro Creates World Record for Longest Double-decker Viaduct

Maharashtra Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan.

Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Nagpur Metro has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km on Wardha Road.

Maharashtra Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan in Nagpur on Tuesday.The double-decker viaduct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said that executing the project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of a three-tier structure, with metro rail on top, highway flyover in the middle and the existing road at the ground level.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways NItin Gadkari also congratulated the metro rail for achieving the prestigious position.

Another feather in the cap ! Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column. #GatiShakti @GWR pic.twitter.com/G2D26c7EKn — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2022

As per an official release, the double-decker viaduct measuring 3.14 km is the longest such structure across any metro rail system in the world and has three stations. Maha Metro had earlier entered Asia and India Book of Records not just for the longest double-decker viaduct, but also for maximum metro stations constructed on a double-decker viaduct, it said.



