Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeNationalNagpur Metro Creates World Record for Longest Double-decker Viaduct
National

Nagpur Metro Creates World Record for Longest Double-decker Viaduct

admin
By admin
0
25


Maharashtra Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan.

Nagpur Metro Creates World Record for Longest Double-decker Viaduct
Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Nagpur Metro has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km on Wardha Road.

Maharashtra Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan in Nagpur on Tuesday.The double-decker viaduct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said that executing the project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of a three-tier structure, with metro rail on top, highway flyover in the middle and the existing road at the ground level.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways NItin Gadkari also congratulated the metro rail for achieving the prestigious position.

As per an official release, the double-decker viaduct measuring 3.14 km is the longest such structure across any metro rail system in the world and has three stations. Maha Metro had earlier entered Asia and India Book of Records not just for the longest double-decker viaduct, but also for maximum metro stations constructed on a double-decker viaduct, it said.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 2:16 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: In helping Adamson get to Final Four, Jerom Lastimosa voted Player of Week anew
Next article
Padma Bhushan Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan Calls Upon Ahmedabad University’s Class of 2022 to Leave a Legacy Behind and Make a Difference to Society
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
25
Previous article
UAAP: In helping Adamson get to Final Four, Jerom Lastimosa voted Player of Week anew
Next article
Padma Bhushan Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan Calls Upon Ahmedabad University’s Class of 2022 to Leave a Legacy Behind and Make a Difference to Society
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677